{Watch} A$AP Rocky’s lawyer says he realized Rihanna was at his trial after he smelled her

Rihanna is known for a lot of things and her scent is one of them. Several celebrities have spoken about how good Rihanna smells, and it was her scent that led to Rocky’s discovery that she was in the courtroom during his trial.

He told the mother of his two sons that he didn’t want her or the boys anywhere near the courthouse, but one day in court he smelled her.

Some say she smells like heaven. And for years, we’ve been trying to figure out what she wears.

In 2016, her friend said she wears Love, don’t be Shy by Kilian Paris, which can cost over $1,000. RiRi, however, has never confirmed what she wears but A$AP certainly knows.

Take a listen around the 1:02:00 mark.