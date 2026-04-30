{Watch} 6 Northgate High School students injured in single-car crash

The crash happened on Vaughn Road north of Brandon Lane where a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said she wasn’t surprised to learn high school students were involved, adding that speeding by teenagers along that road is common.

“I was upstairs in my bonus room and all of a sudden I heard a bang and then my electricity went out, and I said, ‘God, something happened.’”

The car then hit a utility pole before coming to a stop against the base of a large tree.

GSP says a male student, driving the 2021 black Honda Accord, was traveling too fast for conditions and ran off the side of the road while negotiating a right curve.

Some students were seen crawling out of the vehicle, but there’s no update any of their conditions.