Warner Bros. moves 'Dune Part Two' up two weeks

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

The release date for Dune: Part Two — which had been bumped from November 2023 to 2024 as the SAG-AFTRA strike lingered — has now been moved two weeks closer to today, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced Friday.

The Warner Bros. movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson will now open March 1, two weeks earlier than its March 15 slot.

With the strike over, which allows stars to once again promote their projects, it's possible other films could also move. But as far as Warner Bros. Discovery, it appears the studios' December 15 release Wonka, also starring Chalamet, as well as December 20's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and December 25's The Color Purple, are staying put.

Incidentally, Aquaman's Jason Momoa will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

