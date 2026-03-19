Walt Disney World is bringing a taste of Cool KIDS’ SUMMER to Atlanta

Walt Disney World will be hosting Cool KIDS’ SUMMER from May 26 to September 8 where they’ll offer magical limited-time experiences for young families and debut a variety of new and recharged experiences that will make anyone feel like a kid again.

Walt Disney World is on a Market Tour, bringing a taste of Disney to select cities, and Atlanta is one of them!

You can catch oversized props, photo opportunities, and giveaways at Pemberton Place in Atlanta on Thursday, March 26th. This is near the World of Coke and the Georgia Aquarium.

For more information, visit DisneyWorld.com/Summer