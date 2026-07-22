{Video} Nolan Wells autopsy report released, death undetermined

Christine Wonsley, center, walks with Rev. Al Sharpton, right, her husband Elmore, second from left, and attorney Ben Crump, left, during a memorial service for her son Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old found dead after taking a July 4 boat trip with friends, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Ocean Springs, Miss. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The independent autopsy commissioned by the family of Nolan Wells, found the 18-year-old’s cause and manner of death to be “undetermined” pending further investigation.

The civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced the preliminary findings.

The report showed no evidence of fractures or deep tissue injuries. It described a “red discoloration” in the back of Wells’ skull as “inconclusive” and meriting further investigation.

The forensic pathologist says without further information he could not rule out the possibility that “non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death.”