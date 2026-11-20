FILE PHOTO: Fiona the hippo is seen during the annual PNC Festival of Lights Christmas Celebration at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens on December 22nd, 2020. Fiona died on Nov. 19 after swallowing a knit hat days before. (Photo by Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Poor Fiona! She swallowed a knit cap after a visitor tossed it into the air, a ceiling fan caught it, and it blew through a small opening above the viewing windows into her habitat.

Specialists advised that surgery was not an option for a full-grown hippo weighing over 2,000 pounds. Keepers even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm to encourage movement through her digestive tract.

Birth and Rise to Fame