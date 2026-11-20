Poor Fiona! She swallowed a knit cap after a visitor tossed it into the air, a ceiling fan caught it, and it blew through a small opening above the viewing windows into her habitat.
Specialists advised that surgery was not an option for a full-grown hippo weighing over 2,000 pounds. Keepers even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm to encourage movement through her digestive tract.
Birth and Rise to Fame
- Premature birth: Born six weeks early on January 24, 2017, to mother Bibi and Father Henry, Fiona weighed just 29 pounds (13 kg)—far below typical birth weights for her species.
- Milestones: She was the first Nile hippo imaged on ultrasound prenatally and the first born at the Cincinnati Zoo in over 50 years.
- Global following: Clinicians from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital helped with her care, and millions watched The Fiona Show on Facebook as she grew up and became a symbol of resilience for Cincinnati and beyond.