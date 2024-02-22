A "very happy" Kelsey Grammer says 'Frasier' reboot will be back for season 2

On Thursday, Kelsey Grammer and Paramount+ revealed the rebooted Frasier will be back for a sophomore season.

"Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it," Grammer said in the announcement.

He added, "I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"

The streamer's executive vice president of programming, Jeff Grossman, expressed, "Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television. The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane."

The first season featured guest appearances from the original hit's cast, including Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin.

The original Frasier still holds the record for the most Emmys for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

The second season of the rebooted show, which also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Crane's old college buddy-turned-university professor Alan, will continue to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

