US attorney may consider charges against multiple people in Matthew Perry drug investigation

NEW YORK — The investigation into the ketamine supplied to actor Matthew Perry before his untimely death in October is nearing its end, and it will soon be up to the U.S. Attorney's Office to decide if multiple people could be charged as a result, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The U.S. attorney could also refer the case back to state prosecutors if they do not choose to file federal charges.

The investigation has been ongoing since Perry’s death and includes the LAPD, Drug Enforcement Administration, USPS and the U.S. Attorney's Office. USPS's inclusion in the investigation may indicate that drugs or payments were sent by mail at some stage.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54 after he was discovered unresponsive in his jacuzzi. An autopsy revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

The autopsy listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went under water, according to the autopsy.

Perry was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.

