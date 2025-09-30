Tyrese wanted in animal cruelty investigation

FILE PHOTO - Tyrese Gibson attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The details haven’t come together fully just yet, but one of Tyrese Gibson’s neighbors is claiming his large dogs roamed freely in their Buckhead community and killed his dog.

The owner’s house is reportedly protected by an invisible fence so many wanted to know how Tyrese’s dog was able to gain access.

Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services says an arrest warrant has been issued for the “Fast & Furious” franchise star.

Tyrese is reported in Dubai. Authorities say he has 1 month to turn himself in.