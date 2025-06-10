Tyler Perry says he’s made more black millionaires than Hollywood

When you have Oscar nominated artists like Taraji P. Henson, who stars in Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix blockbuster Straw, say that he is the only Director/Producer who not only paid her what she was worth but gave her a raise, you have to believe it’s true. That was a long sentence, but let it sink in.

Tyler Perry keeps black actors and actresses employed.

Remember, Perry’s Georgia-based studio was one of the first to resume production after the pandemic forced Hollywood to shut down. Because, as he put it, his people needed their paychecks.

Before welcoming Ledisi on stage, the billionaire was talking about footprints when he said, “I have made more Black millionaires…than any studio in this city combined,” he continued. Perry’s net worth is valued at 1.4 billion dollars, which includes ownership of his own Tyler Perry Studios. “So, I don’t care if you’re struggling, if you’re trying to make it, you’re trying to build a business, if you have a dream, keep making footprints.”

I’m sure by the end of the week, someone will make it his/her mission to find out if that flex is true. But, until then keep it going, TP!

