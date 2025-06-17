Tyler Perry accused of alleged sexual assault-battery, his says it’s a shake-down

An actor on ‘The Oval’ and ‘Ruthless’ alleges that #TylerPerry pinned him against a wall and groped him. Derek Dixon, who is seeking at least $260 million dollars, says the media mogul and billionaire has made several unwanted sexual advances towards him he started working on Ruthless in 2021.

He alleges that in one instance his clothes were forcibly pulled off in an attempted assault.

The lawsuit, which was filed in L.A. on June 13th, accuses Perry of leveraging his power to exploit male actors. It states, for years, Perry has “been using his power and influence to molest, abuse, and sexually assault impressionable and vulnerable employees and actors who look to him for guidance and mentorship while pursuing their dreams.”

Matthew Boyd, a lawyer for Perry, says Dixon is an “individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam.” He added, “Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”