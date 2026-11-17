Hold on tight, spy-der monkey: A scene from Twilight hits a bit differently now that Robert Pattinson has been cast as James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that Pattinson has been cast as this generation's 007. Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will helm the upcoming James Bond movie from a script by Steven Knight.

Pattinson famously portrayed the perpetual teenage vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise. A scene from the first Twilight film, which released in 2008 and was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, is going viral now that Pattinson has officially taken on the role of the world's most famous spy.

Twilight follows the love story between human teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and her 108-year-old vampire boyfriend, Edward Cullen. Midway through the film, Bella's friend group discusses the newly-announced prom theme. Her friend Eric (Justin Chon) reveals the event will be themed to Monte Carlo.

"Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond, James Bond," Eric says in the scene. This is immediately followed by Bella's friend Angela (Christian Serratos) witnessing Edward's arrival at school. "Oh my god," Angela says, as the camera cuts to Pattinson's Edward. He smirks, hiding behind his Ray-Bans as he opens the car door for Bella. He suavely puts his arm around her as they make their relationship debut, leaving the entire high school in awe.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the upcoming James Bond film while Tanya Lapointe is executive producing. In a press release from Amazon MGM, the studio said Pattinson's casting ushers "in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters."

It's not just Twilight and James Bond. Pattinson has taken on roles in many other popular franchises, including one of the Harry Potter films, DC Studios' The Batman and his upcoming role in the third part of Villeneuve's Dune universe.

Pattinson expressed gratitude to be trusted with James Bond in a statement he shared in a press release.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said.

Villeneuve also gave a statement on Pattinson's casting. He made sure to express "deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey" noting the casting process found him "surrounded by extraordinary talent."

"But there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," Villeneuve said.

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