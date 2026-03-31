TSA workers asked to give back $1k gift cards given out by Tyler Perry

FILE - Tyler Perry arrives at the BET Awards, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry gave out $250,000 dollars’ worth of gift cards to Atlanta TSA workers and now they’re being asked to give them back.

In an effort to provide financial assistance to TSA workers, who have been working without pay amid an ongoing government shutdown, Tyler initially went to the airport with cash. He was told that federal rules prohibit TSA employees from accepting direct cash gifts, so he returned with gift cards.

Reportedly, TSA workers who received the $1k gift cards were told they needed to return them after representatives for Perry went through the proper channels for approval to hand them out.

The airport’s federal security director later raised concerns.