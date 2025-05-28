Trump plans to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, couple serving time for fraud

Todd and Julie Chrisley (PHOTO: Handout)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

As MSN reports, the Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents.

They were also found guilty of tax evasion.

On top of that, Prosecutors said the couple avoided responsibility for repayment after Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy and left $20-plus million in unpaid loans.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years and Todd Chrisley got 12 years. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution, but after serving just three years in federal prison they Chrisleys could be free by the end of the week.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!