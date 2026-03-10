Trae Young puts Atlanta mansion up for sale

NBA point guard Trae Young has officially put his Atlanta home on the market.

Ice Trae was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and spent 8 seasons before living for Washington, DC to play for the Wizards.

The 2-story, 11,000-square-foot home was listed in February and sits on a 2.5-acre lot on Kenbrook Way in Sandy Springs.

trae house

According to Mansion Global, the great room features a double-height window wall that opens to an outdoor pavilion, which includes a saltwater pool, spa, sundeck and covered dining area. There is also a dual-kitchen setup with a 10-foot waterfall island in the main kitchen, a primary room with a bay-windowed lounge, a turfed yard and a four-car garage.

Complete with a guest or staff suite with a separate entrance, it could be yours for a cool $8.17 million.