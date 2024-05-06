Tracy Morgan to star in 'The Neighborhood' spin-off 'Crutch' for Paramount+

Legendary comedian Tracy Morgan will star in the title role of a forthcoming Paramount+ comedy called Crutch — a spin-off of CBS' hit The Neighborhood.

That show's star, Cedric the Entertainer, will be executive producing the series with Morgan. Tracy stars as Francois "Frank" Crutchfield — "Crutch" to his friends — "a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home," CBS Studios teased.

Production will get underway later in 2024.

Owen Smith, who wrote the premiere script and will also serve as showrunner, last teamed up with Morgan on the comedy series The Last O.G.

Ced said in the announcement, "I'm excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe ... with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan," explaining Crutch is the "close cousin" to his Neighborhood patriarch, Calvin Butler.

Cedric calls Crutch "a 'say-it-like-it-is' dad who will undoubtedly have a lot to say when his once-empty nest is filled again."

"[L]et's say there will be several comedic complications," he adds.

For his part, Morgan said, "Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way." He noted he's "so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer."

Tracy added, "Get ready for your new favorite show!"

Jeff Grossman, the executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, called the spin-off a "natural fit" for CBS' sister streamer, where subscribers can stream The Neighborhood. "We can't wait to see what the immense talents behind Crutch ... bring to this new series," Grossman added.

