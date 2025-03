AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Tracy Morgan attends the "The Last O.G" Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Tracy Morgan had some sort of health scare at a New York Knicks basketball game that left him with a bloody nose and vomiting. He was seen being wheeled out of Madison Square Garden holding a towel over his face.