Tory Lanez recovering after getting stabbed multiple times in prison

attends the radio boradcast center during the 2018 BET Awards on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Tory Lanez was hospitalized after a fellow inmate allegedly stabbed him 14 times leaving him with both lungs collapsed and on a breathing apparatus.

However, he is now reportedly talking and breathing on his own.

Tory’s wounds include 7 to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head and 1 to the left side of his face.

Lanez is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite being in pain, his team says he is in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.