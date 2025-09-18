The top 25 most followed Country artists on Instagram Are you following these Country stars on your Instagram account?

The website FeedSpot.com recently looked up the Instagram follower numbers for all of your favorite Country artists. Let’s see if your favorite Country star made the list of the top 25 most followed country artists on Instagram.

#25 Cooper Allan - @cooperalanmusic - 2.6 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cooper Alan performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day three of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

#24 Kacey Musgraves - @spaceykacey - 2.6 Million Followers

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kacey Musgraves performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) (Kate Green/Getty Images)

#23 Riley Green - @rileyduckman - 2.6 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#22 George Strait - @georgestrait - 2.6 Million Followers

Kennedy Center Honors Class of 2025 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: George Strait performs on stage during ATLive 2021 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive)

#21 Shania Twain - @shaniatwain - 2.8 Million Followers

PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Recording artist Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

#20 Chris Stapleton - @chrisstapleton - 2.9 Million Followers

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#19 Keith Urban - @keithurban - 2.9 Million Followers

Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Keith Urban Performs On "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

#18 Reba McEntire - @reba - 3 Million Followers

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Host Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#17 Sam Hunt - @samhuntmusic - 3.3 Million Followers

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Sam Hunt performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

#16 Lainey Wilson - @laineywilson - 3.5 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#15 Tim McGraw - @thetimmcgraw - 3.9 Million Followers

2022 Windy City Smokeout CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

#14 Kane Brown - @kanebrown - 3.9 Million Followers

Kane Brown

#13 Kelsea Ballerini - @kelseaballerini - 4.5 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#12 Jason Aldean - @jasonaldean - 4.5 Million Followers

2024 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 03: (In this image released on April 07, 2024) Jason Aldean attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 03, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

#11 Zach Bryan - @zachlanebryan - 4.9 Million Followers

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

#10 Miranda Lambert - @mirandalambert - 5 Million Followers

Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: In this image released on April 18, Miranda Lambert performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

#9 Thomas Rhett - @thomasrhettakins - 5 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#8 Jelly Roll - @jellyroll615 - 5.2 Million Followers

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 - Arrivals SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

#7 Blake Shelton - @blakeshelton - 6.9 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#6 Luke Bryan - @lukebryan - 7.3 Million Followers

Luke Bryan (Disney/Eric McCandless)

#5 Luke Combs - @lukecombs - 7.6 Million Followers

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#4 Dolly Parton - @dollyparton - 7.9 Million Followers

JB Rowland courtesy of Dolly Parton

#3 Morgan Wallen - @morganwallen - 9 Million Followers

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

#2 Carrie Underwood - @carrieunderwood 13.5 Million Followers

2023 CMT Music Awards – Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Carrie Underwood performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

#1 Post Malone - @postmalone - 26.9 Million Followers