Tony! Toni! Tone! guitarist D’Wayne Wiggins dies after battle with cancer

Tony! Toni! Tone! guitarist D’Wayne Wiggins has died after a battle with bladder cancer.

In a post on Instagram, Wiggins' family confirmed that he passed away on Friday surrounded by family and loved ones.

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

