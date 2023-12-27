Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers comedy duo dead at 86

Tom Smothers, of The Smothers Brothers comedy duo and co-star of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, has passed away at 86 years old, his comedy partner and younger brother Dick Smothers has confirmed.

In a statement, Dick announced that his fellow Television Academy Hall of Famer was at home with his family in Sonoma County, California, at the time of his death.

He continued, "Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years."

Dick continued, "Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

A private memorial service for family and friends will take place in 2024, the statement continued.

Dick and his wife, Marie Smothers, requested donations be made to the National Comedy Center in the Emmy winner's honor.

Journey Gunderson, the organization's executive director, called Tom an "extraordinary comedic talent" and a "true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today's network late night shows, and so much more."

