Tom Holland's upcoming 'Spider-Man' film gets title and release date

The adventures of Peter Parker continue, with the new Spider-Man film officially getting a title and release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will serve as the title for the forthcoming project slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, Sony announced Monday.

The announcement first came by way of CinemaCon, with star Tom Holland sending in a video for the big reveal, according to Variety.

"I know we left you with a massive cliff-hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say," Holland said, according to Variety.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Holland's first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His other solo outings include 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In addition to the title and release date news for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony has announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the latest film in the Spider-Verse franchise, will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

