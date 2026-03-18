Tom Holland shares new 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer

Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images)

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.

Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, "A brand new day starts now. I can't wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay -- exclusive in theatres July 31st."

The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.

It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).

"Hi, my name is Peter Parker," Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. "You don't remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I'm not just Peter Parker: I'm Spider-Man."

The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He's still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, "The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they're joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

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