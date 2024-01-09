Tom Cruise signs massive deal with Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises live at Paramount Pictures, but the global superstar has just inked a huge deal with rival Warner Bros. Pictures.

The "excited" star took to Instagram to share the news, noting, "I look forward to making great movies together!"

Cruise has made movies with WB before, including his first huge hit, 1983's Risky Business.

In the statement posted by the producer and actor, co-CEOS of the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said, "We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back — we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business — and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!"

They added, "Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition."

Neither Tom nor the statement from the studio mentioned any projects in the pipeline as of yet.

