Tom Cruise is back in 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' official trailer

Tom Cruise shows off more of his signature stunts in the official trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

The new trailer for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film finds Cruise reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time around, Ethan again faces off against the form of artificial intelligence known as The Entity.

He first faced this enemy in the 2023 film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Now, Ethan has the necessary key to destroy his AI foe, but he must assemble his team to find the code to destroy the technology once and for all.

Cruise hangs off the side of an airplane and swims deep underwater as part of the new footage shown in the trailer. His missions and death-defying stunts of the past are also referenced as Ethan is put in handcuffs and taken in for questioning.

"Smart people on every side are close to panicking," Ethan says in the trailer, before a montage of his past flashes quickly across the screen.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise from a script he wrote along with Erik Jendresen.

"I need you to trust me. One last time," Cruise's Ethan Hunt says at the end of the trailer.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett and Rolf Saxon all return to star in the film, while Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung join the franchise.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

