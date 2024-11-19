Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold to be honored at Gotham Awards for 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will be honored at the 2024 Gotham Awards for their work on the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown.

The pair will be awarded Gotham's Visionary Tribute award, which “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film.”

"In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan's emergence in 1960s New York not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, shares. "Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation."

The Gotham Awards are happening Dec. 2 in New York City.

