Timothée Chalamet offered to pay fine for his lookalike contest

Timothée Chalamet appeared at his own lookalike contest, but he supported the event with more than just his presence.

The viral gathering, which happened on Oct. 27 at Washington Square Park in New York City, was eventually broken up by the NYPD. The event's organizer, Anthony Po, was issued a $500 fine for hosting a public event without a permit.

Po posted about the ticket to his social media, where he was then contacted by Chalamet's team.

"They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny," Po told People in a recent interview.

He ended up declining the offer, as the digital app Partiful put up money to pay the fine, which Po described as a small fee to pay compared to the price of hosting the contest.

"The production [cost] like $4,000, so it's like legit the best case scenario," Po said. "They need to do something stronger to [disincentivize] us."

While he did not get to meet Chalamet at the event, Po says his team relayed praise from the actor.

"They basically [said] like, 'We thought it was awesome. Thanks so much,'" Po said. "It was all good and fun."

