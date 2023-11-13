Timothée Chalamet celebrates end of SAG-AFTRA strike with 'Wonka'-themed song on 'SNL'

Timothée Chalamet, star of the upcoming film Wonka, kicked off his second Saturday Night Live hosting gig to express his joy that actors could finally promote their latest projects with a song about the strike, sung to the tune of "Pure Imagination."

"Come with me, and you'll be in a world of shameless self-promotion," he sang, before plugging Wonka's December 15 premiere.

"If you want to view a three-and-a-half--hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon," he continued singing. "OR just see part two of Dune, just make sure to use the bathroom."

Chalamet broke from his song to share what a relief it was to be amongst real humans after spending 118 days talking about AI, before joining SNL's Marcello Hernández for a rap about them both having a baby face. Punkie Johnson, impersonating Nicki Minaj, joined in the rap, along with Kenan Thompson as himself.

Saturday's musical guest was Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker's band boygenius, who performed "Not Strong Enough" and "Satanist."

