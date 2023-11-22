Tim Burton not interested in 'Nightmare Before Christmas' sequel or reboot

We've got some bad news for fans wishing for a reboot of or sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Tim Burton, who wrote the story for and produced the cult classic film, dashed all hopes for more adventures with Jack Skellington, Sally and the other citizens of Halloween Town in a recent interview with Empire.

"To me the movie is very important," Burton told the outlet. "I've done sequels, I've done other things, I've done reboots, I've done all that s***, right? I don't want that to happen to this."

He continued, "It's nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I'm not."

Burton also opened up about why Jack Skellington — also known as the Pumpkin King — is an important character to him, calling him "a character that's perceived as dark, but is really light."

"Those are the kinds of things that I love, whether it's [Edward] Scissorhands or Batman, characters that have that," he explained. "It represented all those feelings that I had. I was perceived as this dark character, when I didn't feel that way. So it was a very personal character."

The film, which starred Chris Sarandon as Jack Skellington, Catherine O'Hara as Sally and featured the music of Danny Elfman, was directed by Henry Selick, with a screenplay by Caroline Thompson. It was reissued and rereleased by Walt Disney Pictures in 2006, after originally being released under Disney's Touchstone Pictures label in October 1993.

It wasn't a box office hit when it released 30 years ago, but it has since become a film many fans rewatch every year.

