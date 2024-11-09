Thousands of filmmakers, fans unite at annual East Point Peachtree International Film Festival

EAST POINT, Ga. — Thousands of filmmakers, movie afficionados and fans are continuing to celebrate the many events at Day 2 of the annual four-day East Point Peachtree International Film Festival.

Len Gibson, a popular Georgia filmmaker and founder of the Peachtree Village International Film Festival, grew up loving movies and had aspirations for making his own movies growing up.

Now, Gibson is focused on continuing the tradition of bringing movie aficionados together and inspiring the new generation of actors, actresses, creatives and filmmakers.

“It’s about the next generation. To be able to create opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers and creatives is tremendous,” he said.

Len Gibson, founder of the Peachtree Village International Film Festival (Peachtree Village International Film Festival)

The Manning, South Carolina native moved to Atlanta in 2004 and loves contributing to the growing film industry in metro Atlanta.

After graduating college in North Carolina, he moved to New York and later completed an internship with iconic actor and filmmaker Spike Lee. Gibson began his career working as an intern on the Spike Lee film, “40 Acres and a Mule” and said he “learned a lot of lessons from him.”

Gibson said the idea of creating his own festival began as traveling film museums African American Cinema Gallery and Hispanic Cinema Museum. The idea eventually grew into Gibson wanting to create a fun and educational film festival for everyone to enjoy.

“In the very beginning, it came about because we saw a need for creating a film festival that was not only entertaining, but educational,” Gibson continued. “You can go to a festival and have a good time, but what did you leave with? Did you leave with a deal, with knowledge, with relationships or a good time? We wanted to infuse educational entertainment and call it “edutainment” because it is important that you not only learn the craft, but build relationships at the same time and have fun doing it.”

Officials are celebrating the ever-changing film industry with networking events, film screenings, parties, improv, and other activities for all to enjoy.

The partnership with the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau began recently when Gibson and some of his friends wanted to combine their ideas to help inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

A “Pitch Tent” was held during Day 2 of the festival on Friday afternoon. Attendees pitched “ideas to television and film production executives for a chance to have your film or television series produced,” according to the website. Panelists for the “Pitch Tent” included Manager, Author and Producer Melinda Santiago, Manager and Producer Clarissa Robinson, Producer and Distribution Executive Wayne Overstreet, Producer Jessie Jalee, and more.

Panelists at the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival (Clarissa Robinson)

Table reads featuring writers, producers, actors coming together to read and enact various scripts was also held on Friday afternoon.

Film and Music Producer Gene Andrews, Jeff Robinson, Overstreet, Tina Rodriguez and Packer were among the panelists in the “Fast Lane to Success for Film, Music and TV Producers,” where attendees networked and had one-on-one discussions about the music and film industry.

“Another panel highlight is our “Doing Film Business in East Point,” said Gibson. “You know about the City of East Point, but do you know about the vibrant locations that it has? Do you know how to navigate the permitting process? The festival is a great way to get this information this weekend.”

Nina Packer, a prominent entertainment and film industry veteran, philanthropist and educator, also discussed the future of the film business in East Point and networked with attendees.

On Saturday morning, organizers are scheduled to honor several great actors, actresses and filmmakers for their countless contributions.

Legendary actress and producer Cassi Davis is set to receive the “Generational Barrier Breaker Award” on Saturday.

“Cassi Davis has been in the business for more than four decades. The award is about shining light on her and giving her flowers while she is still here,” Gibson said. “We’re giving her a chance to receive an honor in front of her peers.”

“They mean the world as well,” he continued. “One of the things that we try to do is honor individuals that don’t get the love and shine that they deserve. All of these artists bring something great to the table. They all do things that are phenomenal in this business. Hopefully, they can be inspired to create new and exciting art.”

Organizers honored icon Rico Wade on Thursday for his countless contributions to the music industry and Georgia community. Gibson says organizers are naming their music and film panel after Rico Wade. Gibson was proud to see the City of East Point honor Wade with the unveiling of a statue in his honor.

“Rico Wade means the world to Atlanta,” Gibson said. “We look at all the fantastic hits that Goodie Mob, Outkast, Dungeon Family, and the whole crew have made. It’s amazing what they have done over the years. Rico was at the head of that creation and Dungeon Family sound.”

There will be several panels, workshops, film screenings, networking events, improv and other fun events that attendees and film enthusiasts can enjoy continuing through the entire weekend. For more information on the schedule for the film festival, click here.

Attendees can also vote for the JARO finalists “ONLINE” for the 2024 EPIFF Shorts Competition featuring the top 40 shorts finalists from around the world. To vote, click here.

Gibson said he is proud to see the festival continue to evolve.

“The festival means the world to me,” said Gibson. “It’s really a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community.”

Gibson offered words of wisdom for anyone chasing after their dreams.

“My message is simple, don’t quit,” he said. “There are so many people who are inches away from success, or what they consider success, and they gave up a moment too soon. Don’t quit. Look at all the challenges that you’re experiencing as opportunities. Keep striving for the very best and you will be okay. Never quit.”

To purchase tickets to attend the film festival, click here. For more information about the film festival, click here.