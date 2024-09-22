Thousands of dollars raised at ‘Clean Water for Africa’ fundraiser hosted by Ludacris

ATLANTA — Thousands of dollars were raised at the “Waves for Change” fundraiser hosted by Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday evening.

The fundraiser was held to raise money to provide clean water and resources to Africa. The fundraiser, presented by Ludacris’ wife Eudoxie Bridges and Bertille Sefolosha, the Executive Director of What Water was also held to raise awareness on the lack of resources and clean water in Africa and to help build new water towers.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, has dual citizenship in Gabon, Africa, where his wife Eudoxie is from.

The gala “Waves for Change,” was co-hosted by What Water and Unspoken Angels. Unspoken Angels is a non-profit organization founded by Eudoxie Bridges in 2013. The event featured a live auction, live performances, a video presentation and giveaways.

“Together, we are stronger,” Eudoxie Bridges said. “The fight for access to clean water mirrors the fight for justice and equality that Unspoken Angels stands for. We must empower communities to thrive, and that starts with providing basic necessities like clean water.”

Sefolosha said this event is important to not only raise funds, but to raise awareness about the lack of clean water in Africa.

“I am committed on all fronts, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to reach a new level in fulfilling our mission,” she said.

“The funds raised during the evening will directly support life-changing projects in Cameroon and Gabon, ensuring that entire communities can access clean and safe water,” according to a press release.

According to Sefolosha, $10,000 would be enough to build a water tower in a community of 2,000 people.

“We work alongside local communities so we can ensure ownership, engagement, and participation. What that means is for every dollar that you contribute, the local municipalities will also be putting in $1. That makes sure every donation has an impact.” name lookup

According to a press release, “What Water is a Luxembourg-based philanthropic nonprofit organization, founded by Gwen Tchoungui in 2021 and recognized as a public utility in Switzerland. It is dedicated to raising awareness and addressing global challenges related to access to clean drinking water.

Born in Champagne, Illinois on Sept. 11, 1977, he has sold more than 20 million records, he has won multiple awards including four Grammys, and has released multiple hit songs and several multi-platinum albums in his career. In 2022, he received his honorary degree from Georgia State University. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

He wrote and created the hit cartoon show “Karma’s World” with his daughter Karma. The show debuted in 2021 and has four seasons on Netflix.

©2024 Cox Media Group