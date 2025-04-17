One-of-a-kind Atlanta movie theater offers awesome old flicks, more

ATLANTA — Seventy five years ago, on the outskirts of Atlanta, a movie theater opened. It featured one massive screen where patrons flocked to check out the latest flicks.

While some things have changed, 75 years later, much remains the same. The Starlight Drive-In remains open on Moreland Avenue and movie lovers still flock to it to catch some great movies.

The Starlight Drive-In opened in 1949. Seven years later, the owners added a second movie screen and changed the name of it to the Starlight Twin. The Starlight remained that way for nearly 30 years, until 1983 when they added four additional screens, giving the theater six different screens. In 1998, the North 85 Twin drive-in theater closed and the Starlight became Atlanta’s only drive-in theater.

These days, movie buffs can catch a wide variety of new films. Many nights, movie fans can catch nostalgic offerings, too, movies like “The Goonies” and “Gremlins.”

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $1 for kids ages 5 to 9. Visitors can bring their own food or buy it from the concession stand. Guests can bring lawn chairs and those driving a truck can park backward and enjoy the movie under the stars from the bed of their pickup truck.

Make a date out of it or bring the whole family for a new theater experience.

“With more than 60 years of great drive-in movies our loyal patrons have made the Starlight into an Atlanta landmark,” the company notes on its website. “Come visit us and experience how fun it is to watch movies under the stars!”

The Starlight hosts a flea market every Saturday and Sunday morning and various other events like live music, car shows and movie marathons.

Cox Media Group