Thieves break into vehicle, steal Beyonce’s music, show footage and other items during Atlanta stop

FILE - HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Thieves broke into Beyonce’s choreographer’s SUV and stole numerous items, including jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show, past and future playlists, clothes and laptops.

It happened on July 8th as they were preparing to kick off her 4-day history making stint at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue told police that they parked their rental black Jeep Wagoneer in the parking deck on Krog Street around 8:09 p.m.

They discovered the trunk window had been damaged, and their two suitcases had been stolen when they returned to their SUV.