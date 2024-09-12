"They say it takes a village to raise a killer": 'Dexter: Original Sin' prequel series drops '90s-era teaser

Paramount+ with Showtime has dropped a teaser to Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series based on the hit avenging serial killer series that starred Michael C. Hall.

À la Young Sheldon — but far darker — Hall will serve as a narrator of the show, which serves as an origin story with Patrick Gibson playing the younger version of Dexter Morgan.

"I’m a killer but I wasn't born this way; I was made," Hall intones. "I was made by my history, by the people around me. They say it takes a village to raise a killer."

Among those are Christian Slater as Dexter's dad, who helps him adopt "a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar."

The '90s-set series sees the younger Dexter interning in the forensics department of the Miami Metro Police Department — a gig the adult Dexter kept, which helped keep the police off his trail as he dispatched all manner of bad people over the original show's eight-season run that ended in 2013.

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Patrick Dempsey, Christina Milian and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It debuts on Dec. 13 for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime.

For Showtime subscribers, the series launches on Dec. 15.

