Happy Birthday Queen Bey was born on September 4, 1981 and turns 37. Arguably one of the best entertainers of our generation, which went on to become a Grammy award-winning sensation. Knowles embarked on a solo career in 2003, with her debut album Dangerously In Love. From there, it's all history. Beyoncé has a total of 22 Grammy awards and 63 nominations, She is married to JAY-Z, and the two have three children, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Together, the power couple is estimated to be worth

AP Music Writer

There's no more juice in Beyonce's lemonade jar: The singer did not release new music though two albums featuring old Beyonce songs hit streaming services Thursday.

Under the name Queen Carter, the albums "Have Your Way" and "Back Up, Rewind" appeared on Spotify and Apple Music, featuring demos, previously released songs and unreleased tracks by Beyonce. Hours later, they were removed.

»RELATED: Three things we learned from Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘Everything is Love’ album

The 10-track "Have Your Way" included songs like "After All Is Said and Done," Beyonce's duet with Marc Nelson from the "Best Man" soundtrack, released in 1999; "Hollywood," a song with Jay-Z from his 2006 album, "Kingdom Come"; and "Hey Goldmember" from the soundtrack for 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember," which starred Beyonce. It also featured "Crazy Feelings," the singer's collaboration with Missy Elliott from the rapper's sophomore album, 1999's "Da Real World"; and "Fever," a cover of the '50's hit used in an ad for Beyonce's perfume and for the soundtrack for "The Fighting Temptations," another film Beyonce appeared in.

"Back Up, Rewind," featured 11 tracks including "Keep Giving Your Love to Me," from the "Bad Boys II" soundtrack, released in 2003, and "What It's Gonna Be," a Beyonce bonus track from 2003.

The stand-alone song, "Control," also appeared on streaming services.

Representatives for Beyonce, Apple Music and Spotify didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

Several fans on Twitter chimed in on the controversy.

Yo is someone really out here releasing unpublish music by Beyonce under the name Queen Carter? #QueenCarter #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/wb2vFKAI4B — BLACKMOON (@WitchCunt) December 21, 2018

Imagine having to be the person to inform Beyonce of this leak though. #QueenCarter pic.twitter.com/VmQJCDvDpF — Jordan Barrow (@JordanT_B) December 21, 2018

Me after realizing these Beyonce songs are old #QueenCarter https://t.co/RZ6cdMSJmL — Tierra Rembert (@TierraNichole89) December 21, 2018

Beyonce's last three albums were released in surprise form: her self-titled album came out in 2013; "Lemonade" followed in 2016; and "Everything is Love," her collaborative album with Jay-Z where the couple is billed as The Carters, was released earlier this year.

R&B singer SZA on Thursday addressed an album of her older demos that recently hit streaming services under the name Sister Solana (her real name is Solana Rowe). SZA called the project "random scratches from 2015" and explained that the songs are "def not new new!"