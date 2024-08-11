'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to hit theaters in 2026

The first theatrical spin-off from The Mandalorian will be the first Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019's divisive Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

At the annual D23 expo, Iron Man and Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau -- currently in theaters in Deadpool & Wolverine -- announced he will be directing the film based on his Emmy-winning Star Wars small-screen effort.

Producing will be his partner on the project, Dave Filoni, and the pair teased a first look of the film, which Favreau called an "all-new adventure following these two characters."

Pedro Pascal plays the titular gunslinger, aka Din Djarin, who in the course of the three seasons of The Mandalorian, becomes the protector of Grogu, the Force sensitive being formerly known as Baby Yoda.

Variety reports Sigourney Weaver was in talks to star in the film, but nothing is official from Lucasfilm, and no other casting news was teased.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will fly into theaters May 22, 2026.

