'The Love Hypothesis' gets a release date on Prime Video

Lili Reinhart attends 3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 1, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Let’s hear it for women in STEM.

The Love Hypothesis, based on Ali Hazelwood's bestselling romance novel, officially has a release date. The film comes to Prime Video on Sept. 23.

Star Lili Reinhart helped announce the news in a video posted to social media Thursday. We see a barista deliver a whipped cream-topped drink with 9.23 written on it to Reinhart's character, Olive.

“Oh that’s me,” Reinhart says as she grabs the drink and takes a sip. “Could I actually get sprinkles on this?”

“Just a little something brewing,” Prime Video captioned the video. “The Love Hypothesis arrives September 23.”

The story follows a fake dating scheme between Olive Smith, a PhD candidate, and a surly biology professor, Adam Carlsen, played by Tom Bateman. Matters get complicated when their fake dating starts to give way to real feelings.

Cosmopolitan scored an exclusive first look at the film, including a photo of Olive and Adam's memorable first kiss.

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