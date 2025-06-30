'The Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and more

Gird your loins: The Devil Wears Prada sequel begins filming this week.

Production on the sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci has started. To mark the occasion, 20th Century Studios shared a teaser.

The video shows a pair of stylish red stilettos with devilish pitchforks as the heels, a reference to the original film's poster, which featured a single red stiletto with a pitchfork heel.

Audio for the video features iconic lines from the first film, including Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, saying, "By all means, move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me."

At another point, Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, is heard saying, "Can you please spell 'Gabbana'?"

Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, rattles off another memorable line: "I refuse to be sick. I'm wearing Valentino for crying out loud."

Miranda is heard elsewhere in the video saying, "Don't be ridiculous, Andrea, everybody wants this."

"That's all," she adds.

The end of the video includes onscreen text that reads, "Now in production."

In the caption, the studio wrote, "The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production."

20th Century Studios confirmed to Good Morning America on Monday that Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci are all slated to return for the sequel.

Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh will also star in the film as Miranda's husband, according to 20th Century Studios.

In May, several outlets reported that the release date for the upcoming film had been set for May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

