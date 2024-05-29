Tears, laughter and a dog driving a car: The trailer to Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness' drops

After taking four Oscars with his most recent collaboration with producer and Academy Award-winning Emma Stone, director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with the trailer for their next project, the film Kinds of Kindness.

The Searchlight Pictures project stars Stone and her Poor Things co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, along with Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

Described as a "a triptych fable" by the studio, the film follows "a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

The film will have the cast members playing different roles within its three stories — and according to the trailer, there's no shortage of the offbeat sensibility Lanthimos has become famous for. Tears are shed, one of Plemons' characters is whipped by his formerly missing wife and Stone is shown dancing by herself in a parking lot.

Oh, and there's a scene with a dog behind the wheel, on a road trip with his two dog friends.

Kinds of Kindness debuts in theaters June 21.

