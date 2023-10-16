Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' tops the box office with record-setting $128 million global haul

Taylor Swift Productions

By George Costantino

Taylor Swift continues to have the Midas touch.

Her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour scooped up an estimated $96 million weekend at the domestic box office and another $32 million overseas, for a global haul of $128 million -- breaking the record for a concert film set by Michael Jackson's This Is It, which opened with $74.3 million in 2009.

The Eras Tour also had the second-biggest opening day at the North American box office, pulling in $39 million -- just shy of 2019's Joker with $39.3 million and beating the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Halloween, which grossed $37.4 million and $33 million, respectively.

Taylor also recorded the seventh-biggest opening day of 2023, landing in between Oppenheimer and The Little Mermaid's respective $43 million and $38 million.

The Exorcist: Believer took second place with an estimated $11 million domestic haul, bringing its two-week tally to $44.9 million in North America and $85 million globally.

Third place went to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which grabbed an estimated $7 million, for a total of $49.9 million domestically and $126.4 million worldwide after three weeks.

Saw X pulled up in fourth place with an estimated $5.7 million, bringing its three-week North American tally to $41.4 million and $71.3 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was The Creator with an estimated $4.3 million weekend. Its three-week total now stands at $32.4 million domestically and $79.1 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!