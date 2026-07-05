Tay Tay and Travis finally got married. Hopefully, she got a prenup!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally got married in a star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Officiated by Adam Sandler, the ceremony accommodated 1,000 guests and featured the couple reciting their own custom vows from gold books.

Reportedly, the wedding completely transformed MSG into a peach and emerald fairytale, with the couple wearing coordinated Christian Dior Haute Couture. Cute gesture, instead of a traditional bridal party, Swift had her brother Austin serve as her “man of honor,” while Kelce chose his brother, Jason Kelce, as his best man.