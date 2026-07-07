SZA says, at age 36, she has been formally diagnosed with high-functioning autism

She posted: “Aspergers/high functioning autism/smarter than u n—– so stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom of it thanks,” she wrote in the post.
She also shared a picture of her medical documents, which reads in part: “Solána Rowe is a … woman who presents with a history, patterning of scores, behaviors, on examination that are quite consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Solana has a qualitative impairment in reciprocal social interaction, as both self-reported and observed by this examiner.”
People with ASD-1 are often viewed as having average or above-average IQs, but struggle with social interactions