SZA says, at age 36, she has been formally diagnosed with high-functioning autism

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Kendrick Lamar and SZA accept the Record Of The Year award for "luther" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She posted: “Aspergers/high functioning autism/smarter than u n—– so stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom of it thanks,” she wrote in the post.

She also shared a picture of her medical documents, which reads in part: “Solána Rowe is a … woman who presents with a history, patterning of scores, behaviors, on examination that are quite consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Solana has a qualitative impairment in reciprocal social interaction, as both self-reported and observed by this examiner.”

People with ASD-1 are often viewed as having average or above-average IQs, but struggle with social interactions