Suspected 911 caller arrested following Young Scooter’s death

31-year-old, Demetria Spence has been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm following the death of rapper Young Scooter.

Authorities have pretty much declared that the 911 call in which Demetria claimed that a woman was being beaten and bleeding profusely was fake. She also claimed that gunfire was involved to which she said shots were ringing out in real time.

When authorities arrived, there was no woman in need of help, but Young Scooter did flee the scene and suffered an injury to his leg while reportedly attempting to jump over a fence.