Suspected 911 caller arrested following Young Scooter’s death

Demetria Spence (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

31-year-old, Demetria Spence has been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm following the death of rapper Young Scooter.

Authorities have pretty much declared that the 911 call in which Demetria claimed that a woman was being beaten and bleeding profusely was fake. She also claimed that gunfire was involved to which she said shots were ringing out in real time.

When authorities arrived, there was no woman in need of help, but Young Scooter did flee the scene and suffered an injury to his leg while reportedly attempting to jump over a fence.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!