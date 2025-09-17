Suspect arrested in connection to Beyonce’s stolen hard drives

FILE - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Pictured left - Kelvin Evans.

APD has made an arrest in connection to a car robbery in which hard drives containing material belonging to Beyonce were reportedly stolen.

The theft took place in July when the Cowboy Carter tour was in Atlanta. Choreographer Christopher Grant and singer Diandre Blue reported having two suitcases stolen from a Jeep Wagoneer rental, which contained “personal sensitive information for the musician Beyonce.”

The suspect, Kelvin Evans, was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 26. He’s being charged with Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony.

Evans is still in custody and the Atlanta Police Department reports that “the stolen items have not been recovered at this time.”