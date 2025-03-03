The King Center, in partnership with the Atlanta Dream, LA Sparks, NAACP, Altadena, Blacks at Microsoft, and Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta, will host a collection drive for the victims of the LA Wildfires.

Support Victims of the LA Wildfires

We are asking the public to donate new or gently worn clothing, hygiene products, blankets, hand warmers, and phone chargers. They can also donate via our Amazon Wishlist by visiting thekingcenter.org.

WHEN: Friday, March 7, 2025

10:00AM- 2:00PM

WHERE: Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta

407 Auburn Ave. NE.

Atlanta, Georgia 30312