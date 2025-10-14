'Stranger Things' co-creator reveals season 5 episode runtimes

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

The runtimes for the final episodes of Stranger Things have been revealed.

After it was falsely reported by several viral social media posts and a Puck News article from Oct. 6 that every single episode of the fifth and final season would run longer than 90 minutes, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram on Monday to clear up the rumors.

"ACTUAL runtimes," he captioned a video showing off the first four episode titles and their respective lengths.

The season 5 premiere, titled "The Crawl," will run for one hour and eight minutes. Only the first part of episode 2's title has been revealed; so far, we know it begins with "The Vanishing of ..." and that the episode is 54 minutes long. Finally, episode 3 is called "The Turnbow Trap," and will run for one hour and six minutes, while episode 4 is called "Sorcerer," and lasts for one hour and 23 minutes.

Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.

Returning for the final season are stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

The Hawkins crew all work together to defeat the villainous Vecna and save their hometown once and for all in season 5.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before," according to the season's official synopsis. "To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

