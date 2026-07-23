'Stillwater' series based on Skybound graphic novel set at Prime Video

A series based on the Skybound graphic novel Stillwater is on the way.

Prime Video has given an eight-episode series order to the project from writers Greg Berlanti and Carly Wray. It will be based on the graphic novel by Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K Pérez.

The show will be a mind-bending horror thriller focused on ex-con Daniel West. "When Daniel receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a substantial inheritance in the small town of Stillwater, he discovers a community where nothing ever ages, no one ever dies, and nobody ever gets out," according to its official description.

"We're thrilled to dive into Stillwater because it's far beyond the usual immortality story," Berlanti and Wray said in a statement. "It's a horror show about a community that has to decide what forever is worth, and what they're willing to do to protect it. Chip Zdarsky & Ramón K Pérez created an extraordinary world that's both terrifying and deeply human. ... We couldn't be more excited for fans, and everyone discovering this story for the first time, to meet Daniel West and all the eerie townsfolk lying in wait for him."

Stillwater will be a one-hour drama produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Berlanti and Wray are set to executive produce.

"Greg and Carly have brought many of pop culture's most iconic characters and stories to life," Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said. "They are masters at capturing the heart of what makes a story distinct and beloved by fans. Stillwater showcases their ability to blend a mind-bending horror thriller with the harrowing complexities of immortality, power, community and what it means to be human."

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