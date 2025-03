Steven A. Smith eats his piece of humble pie after Bronny James steps up big for the Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend the Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Lebron James famously approached sports commentator Steven A. Smith after his continuous criticism of his son Bronny.

But with Lebron senior and Luka out, the Lakers pulled junior up from the G-league and he more than rose to the occasion!

Now, Steven A. has to eat crow!