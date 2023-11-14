Steve Carell going from 'The Office' to Broadway in 'Uncle Vajna'

Steve Carell has appeared in movies and, of course, as one of the stars of The Office, but now, ABC Audio has confirmed he'll be making his Broadway debut this spring in an adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play Uncle Vanya.

First published in 1897 and produced in 1899 by the Moscow Art Theatre, the play has been adapted countless times over the years. It centers on an elderly professor who brings his new young wife to an estate where she meets the family.

Vanya, the title character, is the brother of the professor's late first wife, who finds himself falling for the professor's new spouse, Yelena, as does the local doctor Astrov.

Alfred Molina is playing the professor in this retelling, with fellow Tony winner Anika Noni Rose as Yelena. The Good Place's William Jackson Harper has been tapped to play Astrov, while Alison Pill will play Sonya, the professor's daughter who manages the estate with Vanya.

The production begins previews April 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater before opening April 24; although the famed venue is at Lincoln Center in New York City, it is considered a Broadway theater.

