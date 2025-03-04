Stanley Tucci hosts celebs for dinner in new web series 'Cards on the Table'

By Andrea Dresdale

Conclave star Stanley Tucci is almost as famous for his love of food as he is for his acting, so who wouldn't want to attend one of his dinner parties? That's the concept behind his new web series, Cards on the Table.

Produced by the footwear brand Allbirds, the four-episode series features Tucci getting together for a dinner party with three celebrities, a different group every episode. Among them: Sophie Turner, Queer Eye's Tan France, Henry Golding, Molly Ringwald, Spice Girls' Mel C and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

But it's not just 20 minutes of stars eating. To spice up the conversation, Tucci and the guests answer questions from a deck of "discussion cards," which have been written for the series by Dr. Orna Guralnik of Showtime's Couples Therapy. In the first episode, Tucci is appalled and disgusted by Tan's answer to the prompt "describe in detail a sandwich from your childhood."

You can watch Cards on the Table now on Rolling Stone's YouTube channel and Allbirds.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

